Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 15,655 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 384,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,128. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

