Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $83,378,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.54 on Monday, hitting $331.17. The company had a trading volume of 934,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,146. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.53 and a 200-day moving average of $345.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.