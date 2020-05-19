Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

