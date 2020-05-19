Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $18,390,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,257.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 62,560 shares of company stock worth $283,285. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

