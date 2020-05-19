Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $3,603,750.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.24. 8,576,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,081. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.