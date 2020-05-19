PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.86.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 157,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 3,200.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,493,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

