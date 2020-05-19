Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at Morgan Stanley

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petrofac to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.74. The stock has a market cap of $555.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Petrofac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.41%.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran acquired 37,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71). Also, insider David Davies acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, for a total transaction of £499,998 ($657,719.02).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

