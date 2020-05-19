Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.28.

PFE stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,456,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

