Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $68.25. 6,660,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

