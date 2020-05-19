PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $192,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. 4,594,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

