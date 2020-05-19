PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $324.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $324,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $123.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

