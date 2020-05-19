PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.50% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $202,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.13. 3,235,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.40. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

