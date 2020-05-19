PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 21,466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $590,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

