ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX) Insider Sells C$155,980.00 in Stock

ProAm Explorations Co. (CVE:PMX) insider Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$155,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,522.82.

Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProAm Explorations alerts:

On Friday, April 17th, Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. sold 67,000 shares of ProAm Explorations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Glencoe-MacDonald Holdings Ltd. acquired 6,500 shares of ProAm Explorations stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$452.40.

PMX traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.11. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08. ProAm Explorations Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $716,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.81.

ProAm Explorations Corporation operates as a junior mineral, and oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Samuel Lake mineral project that hosts nickel, copper, cobalt, and palladium group metals. It also operates oil and natural gas fields in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio, and West Virginia, as well as Okotoks and Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProAm Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAm Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.