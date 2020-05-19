Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Provident Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PROV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.