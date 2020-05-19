QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,115,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

