Quilter Plc Acquires 191,807 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1,435.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,807 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 12,938,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,710,608. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $258.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.