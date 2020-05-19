Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.