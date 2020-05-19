Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 700,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 7,743,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

