Quilter Plc Has $2.66 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 51,991 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 6,126,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,128. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

