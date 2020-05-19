Quilter Plc Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,293 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American International Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,376,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,879,000 after acquiring an additional 633,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

