Quilter Plc Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after buying an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 242,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

