Quilter Plc Has $6.40 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 2,373,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

