Quilter Plc Purchases 14,397 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Quilter Plc raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $31,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,670. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.