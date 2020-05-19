Quilter Plc Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $14.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.60. 529,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,832. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.93.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

