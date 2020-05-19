Quilter Plc Reduces Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,587,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,225,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $2,508,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. 21,393,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

