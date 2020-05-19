Quilter Plc Sells 1,250 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

