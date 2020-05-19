Quilter Plc Sells 143 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.66.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.