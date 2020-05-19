Quilter Plc Sells 6,325 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,200,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,562. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.