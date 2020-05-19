RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT):

5/18/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/6/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/30/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/25/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/23/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/13/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – RAPT Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 9,877 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $148,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $28,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $187,118,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

