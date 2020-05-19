Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,914. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

