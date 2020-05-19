Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gladstone Land (LAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – Gladstone Land was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2020 – Gladstone Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Gladstone Land had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Gladstone Land was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Gladstone Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 115,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,868. Gladstone Land Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of -279.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 109.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at $483,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

