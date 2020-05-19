Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,703.68 ($88.18).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 158 ($2.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 7,032 ($92.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,446.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.06%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.