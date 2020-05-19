RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,250 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 2.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of RenaissanceRe worth $170,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

NYSE RNR traded up $5.28 on Monday, hitting $164.90. 313,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average is $176.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.