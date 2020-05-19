Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after buying an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 1,216,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $668,045. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.