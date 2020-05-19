Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ricardo (RCDO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ricardo (LON: RCDO):

5/15/2020 – Ricardo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2020 – Ricardo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/6/2020 – Ricardo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/6/2020 – Ricardo had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Ricardo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/26/2020 – Ricardo had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 470 ($6.18). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON RCDO traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 354 ($4.66). The company had a trading volume of 30,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,231. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Ricardo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.93 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 387.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 619.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

