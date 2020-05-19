Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RHM. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €74.50 ($86.63) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.88 ($95.20).

Shares of RHM stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €69.68 ($81.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a one year high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

