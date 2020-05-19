RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

