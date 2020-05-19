ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$203.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares.
ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile
