ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$203.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares.

ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for façade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

