Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 548.50 ($7.22).

RR stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 267.60 ($3.52). 11,671,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 569.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17). Also, insider Ian Davis bought 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 987 shares of company stock worth $393,972.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

