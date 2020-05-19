Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

RY stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 1,607,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,148. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

