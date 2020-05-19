Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 95 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 107 ($1.41) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Royal Mail to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 168.62 ($2.22).

Shares of RMG stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 172.50 ($2.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.92.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

