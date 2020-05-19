Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 135 ($1.78).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Royal Mail to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 183 ($2.41) in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Mail to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 107 ($1.41) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 168.62 ($2.22).

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 172.50 ($2.27). 6,505,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

