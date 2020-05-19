RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Given New GBX 525 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 561.23 ($7.38).

Shares of RSA traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 371.50 ($4.89). 2,648,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 493.33.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, equities research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.999778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

