RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

RSNAY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

