SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAPMY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

