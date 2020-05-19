salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,278. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.86, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.05.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

