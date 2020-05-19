Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.69. 14,111,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,836,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

