Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.02. 5,603,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,845. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

