Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.19. 5,631,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

